Sen. Sanders secures $3M in Vt. housing funds
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is stepping in with some federal funds for affordable housing in Vermont.
Sanders said the state will receive more than $3M from the National Housing Trust Fund.
That’s a fund he helped start years ago with the goal of building, preserving, rehabbing, and operating affordable housing for low-income people.
Sanders said a safe and affordable place to live is a fundamental human right, not a privilege.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.