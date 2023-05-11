Sen. Sanders secures $3M in Vt. housing funds

Senator Bernie Sanders is stepping in with some federal funds for affordable housing in Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is stepping in with some federal funds for affordable housing in Vermont.

Sanders said the state will receive more than $3M from the National Housing Trust Fund.

That’s a fund he helped start years ago with the goal of building, preserving, rehabbing, and operating affordable housing for low-income people.

Sanders said a safe and affordable place to live is a fundamental human right, not a privilege.

