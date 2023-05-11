Sounding the Alarm: More calls, fewer responders

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire and EMS response has changed over the years with a record number of calls for help but fewer firefighters hopping on trucks.

In an emergency, you expect to see first responders. They’ll come, but statewide it’s been increasingly more challenging.

In Stowe, Fire Chief Scott Reeves said they hit a record-breaking number of calls last year, around 900 for EMS and around 500 for fire.

“We continue to seek growth in our town. That just means the more call for services, which means we need more people on the roster, trained people on the roster that can respond in those times of need,” said Chief Scott Reeves with the Stowe Fire Department.

In the last 20 years, fires have been different too.

“It’s the different materials that they use. They’re petroleum-based, which makes fires much more intense. They spread rapidly. So in order to change with the fire service has changed their training and their tactics,” said Chief Reeves.

Reeves said 16 years ago there were around 45 members on the roster. Today, they have 25. Fire and EMT crews agree the crux of staffing struggles is the time commitment and the training.

“Both programs whether it’s a fire certification or an EMS certification can be very lengthy. So that’s a pretty huge commitment for any member of the community to say, Yeah, I’ll take that course and work to the end and take a certification exam, just to then turn around and volunteer for their community,” said Stowe EMT Chief Scott Brinkman.

“This person is leaving up to six times a day or seven, eight, ten times a day for calls. They might not all be fires, but the community needs help,” said Capt. Prescott Nadeau with the Williston Fire Department.

Williston fire notes requirements have gotten more intense over the years. As a result, the textbook firefighters use to train has gotten much bigger over the years. That’s also because materials and issues are getting more complicated too.

“Back in the day, it was let’s learn how to cut a car apart. Yes, there are some hazards like airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners. Now, we’re dealing with the electric vehicles, we’re dealing with hybrid vehicles, dealing with the alternative fuel sources, hydrocarbons. Everything like that, that suddenly presents a much greater hazard,” said Capt. Nadeau.

The types of departments have evolved too. Both Stowe and Williston are a hybrid of volunteer and career firefighters. They say they want to get people fired up and give back to the community.

And come Saturday there’s a statewide recruiting initiative called Operation MayDay where more than 70 departments are hosting an open house.

