Sounding the Alarm: More calls, fewer responders

File Photo
File Photo(WJHG)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire and EMS response has changed over the years with a record number of calls for help but fewer firefighters hopping on trucks.

In an emergency, you expect to see first responders. They’ll come, but statewide it’s been increasingly more challenging.

In Stowe, Fire Chief Scott Reeves said they hit a record-breaking number of calls last year, around 900 for EMS and around 500 for fire.

“We continue to seek growth in our town. That just means the more call for services, which means we need more people on the roster, trained people on the roster that can respond in those times of need,” said Chief Scott Reeves with the Stowe Fire Department.

In the last 20 years, fires have been different too.

“It’s the different materials that they use. They’re petroleum-based, which makes fires much more intense. They spread rapidly. So in order to change with the fire service has changed their training and their tactics,” said Chief Reeves.

Reeves said 16 years ago there were around 45 members on the roster. Today, they have 25. Fire and EMT crews agree the crux of staffing struggles is the time commitment and the training.

“Both programs whether it’s a fire certification or an EMS certification can be very lengthy. So that’s a pretty huge commitment for any member of the community to say, Yeah, I’ll take that course and work to the end and take a certification exam, just to then turn around and volunteer for their community,” said Stowe EMT Chief Scott Brinkman.

“This person is leaving up to six times a day or seven, eight, ten times a day for calls. They might not all be fires, but the community needs help,” said Capt. Prescott Nadeau with the Williston Fire Department.

Williston fire notes requirements have gotten more intense over the years. As a result, the textbook firefighters use to train has gotten much bigger over the years. That’s also because materials and issues are getting more complicated too.

“Back in the day, it was let’s learn how to cut a car apart. Yes, there are some hazards like airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners. Now, we’re dealing with the electric vehicles, we’re dealing with hybrid vehicles, dealing with the alternative fuel sources, hydrocarbons. Everything like that, that suddenly presents a much greater hazard,” said Capt. Nadeau.

The types of departments have evolved too. Both Stowe and Williston are a hybrid of volunteer and career firefighters. They say they want to get people fired up and give back to the community.

And come Saturday there’s a statewide recruiting initiative called Operation MayDay where more than 70 departments are hosting an open house.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Daheim Dukes
Massachusetts man accused of attacking 2 people at Vermont home
Authorities say one of two golden retriever mix dogs found in Franklin Tuesday was wounded by a...
Authorities investigate Franklin County dog shooting
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bitten by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital

Latest News

File Photo
Police investigate reported shooting at City Hall Park
Morristown Town Office
Morristown to decide on new budget after failed Town Meeting Day vote
Beekmantown Central School Superintendent retires, amid investigation
Beekmantown Elementary School
Beekmantown Central School Superintendent retires, amid investigation