Special committee formed to investigate impeaching two Franklin County officials

By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s House of Representatives votes to create a special committee to investigate impeaching two Franklin County officials.

Franklin County Sheriff, John Grismore is facing a criminal probe into assaulting a man in custody. Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is facing criticism for alleged inappropriate comments toward women in the workplace.

Both have resisted calls to step down. Wednesday, House lawmakers unanimously gave preliminary approval to a resolution establishing a bipartisan committee.

The group of seven can meet after the legislature adjourns, subpoena documents, and interview witnesses.

