Summer job fairs return across Vt.
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A job fair on Thursday at Depot Park in Rutland is the first summer job fair of the season.
Upcoming job fairs include:
- Rutland Job Fest, May 11, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Depot Park in Rutland
- USPS Springfield Office Hiring Event, May 17, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Springfield Regional Office
- Bennington Job Fest, May 18, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Deer Park Lawn
- Health and Human Services Career and Resource Fair on May 23, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Franklin County Field Days
- Fearless Futures Summit 2023 (Youth and Career College Fair) on June 6, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School
