Vermont House overrides governor’s veto of Affordable Heat Act

Vermont lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act, a climate measure that was a major priority for Democrats this session.

Now, the Affordable Heat Act becomes the law of the land.

The Vermont House overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto Thursday morning on a vote of 107-42.

The Senate voted to override it on Tuesday on a count of 20-10.

The Affordable Heat Act creates a market of clean heat credits with the aim of making more people heat their homes with eco-friendly forms of fuel over time.

Supporters have focused on the benefits of getting Vermonters off climate-fouling fuels with volatile price swings. Opponents worry about the upfront costs and the bill’s selective language about what is considered “clean heat.”

