Vermont lawmakers sign off on increasing their wages, benefits

The Vermont House of Representatives has signed off on a plan to gradually raise wages and...
- File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House of Representatives has signed off on a plan to gradually raise wages and benefits for lawmakers over the next few years.

The proposal is aimed at helping more lawmakers run for office after dozens stepped down last year citing the low pay and large time commitment.

Over the next three years, the average lawmaker’s salary would rise from $14,616 to $29,766 by 2027.

It also provides state employee health care benefits.

The bill was originally passed by a vote of 102-44.

The plan was criticized by some Republican lawmakers who said now is not the time to raise wages. Supporters said adequate wages are crucial to maintaining a diverse citizen Legislature.

