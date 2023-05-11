Vt. Gov. Phil Scott discusses clean heat override, child care, guns and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers on Thursday voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act. In a one-on-one interview with our Darren Perron, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said he thinks lawmakers got it wrong. Hear why. Plus, what he said about which other bills are on his veto radar.

Watch the video to see their conversation.

Darren will have more from that interview Friday on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m., including the housing crunch, homelessness, drugs and more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.