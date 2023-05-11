BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a long stretch of dry, sunny weather for most of the week, Friday will start off with the chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the morning with scattered showers and the chance of a passing thunderstorm. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Showers will wrap up by mid morning, with skies becoming partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up as well with highs heading into the mid to upper 70s.

Mother’s Day weekend will also feature mainly sunny, dry weather. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be slightly cooler on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will dip slightly into the low to mid 60s. The work week starts out dry as well. Monday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. After a chance for a few showers on Monday night, Tuesday will see some lingering clouds and highs back down in the low to mid 60s.

The second half of the week looks to remain mainly dry and seasonable. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will be just a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 60s.

