BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It has been quite the week of delightful weather, and we are not done yet. Again, we will have a day that features a lot of sunshine, although the sky will still be a bit hazy from the smoke of those Canadian wildfires. But today will be a bit different in that there may be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in our southern counties mid-to-late afternoon. It will be even warmer today than it was on Wednesday, with highs getting into the mid-70s.

Friday will also be warm with sunshine, but a trough of low pressure will swing through with a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly in the early morning hours, but just in time for the AM commute. So, be wary of that as you head to work or school early Friday.

The weekend is looking very nice! There will be sunshine galore on Saturday, with temperatures down just a notch. Mother’s Day on Sunday is also looking good, with partly cloudy skies, although it will be a bit cooler yet. Temperatures will spike back up again on Monday.

A cold front will swing through late Monday into Tuesday morning with a few rain showers. Once that clears the area, it will be on the cool side again for Tuesday & Wednesday.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of the delightful weather over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.