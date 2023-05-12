Accusations of sexual harassment , discrimination at Clinton County Sheriff’s office

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s office is facing another lawsuit for alleged workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.

New York federal court paperwork cites, Regina Moore, a former employee, who worked as a corrections officer at the Clinton County jail from 2017 to 2022 is the plaintiff.

The documents say she’s suing the office for apparently, repeatedly failing to enforce its sexual harassment prevention policy.

Moore claims other female employees were subject to the same mistreatment. One allegation involves officer Corey Brean, who was also named in a different sexual harassment lawsuit in April 2022.

There are at least two other pending lawsuits with similar claims against the sheriff’s office filed within the last year.

Related Stories:

Accusations of sexual harassment at Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.