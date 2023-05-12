BHS grad publishes memoir on refugee experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve all heard the stories of refugees fleeing their war-torn homeland and coming to the U.S. in search of a new life.

Janvier Nsengiyumva is a Burlington High School and St. Michael’s College graduate who came to this country from Tanzania and recently published his memoir “Eyes Guided by God.”

The autobiography tells of his memories of growing up in Tanzanian refugee camps with his brothers and sisters to his early years in Vermont.

Cam Smith spoke with Nsengiyumva about the book.

