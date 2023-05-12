Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division faces ‘worsening crisis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A dozen Oregon counties will soon be expected to step up administrative and investigative duties surrounding deaths in their counties, according to Oregon State Police, who say the change is necessary to handle a “worsening crisis” within the state Medical Examiner’s Division.

State police leaders say, currently, only a few state pathologists are performing a workload suited for 10 physicians, as the number of death investigations in Oregon have soared in recent years.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has historically “acted” as the county medical examiner for 14 counties, according to Oregon State Police spokesman Kyle Kennedy. The duties include determining cause of death, ordering toxicology reports or autopsies and signing death certificates.

Now those counties will be required to handle the majority of those tasks, and the changes will affect some of Oregon’s most populated counties like Multnomah and Washington counties.

Once manageable, the workload for state pathologists has changed dramatically over the past couple of years and has been overwhelming for staff, according to a memo by Oregon State Police Major Alex Gardner to county leaders.

In part of the letter, Gardner wrote, “Our remaining physicians are working weekends, falling behind and expressing concern about heavy workloads adversely affecting performance and quality of life.”

Another major issue: the struggle to hire and retain employees who are turned off by not only the crushing workload, but also low pay.

OSP said, until recently, pathologists and support staff made some of the lowest salaries in the country for their professions.

As forensic pathologists have struggled to meet demand, bodies have stacked up inside the Clackamas morgue, forcing staff to utilize two outdoors coolers that are meant for mass causality situations.

“It certainly has been a challenging time for our office,” said Dr. Sean Hurst, the chief medical examiner for the division.

Hurst told FOX 12 that his work, along with that of his fellow colleagues, has essentially doubled since the start of the pandemic.

Hurst said the surge of cases boils down to the perfect storm of factors leading to more death investigations in recent years: increasing murder in Oregon, many of them tied to Portland’s influx of deadly gun violence; an explosion of drug overdoses in the state, many of them linked to illicit fentanyl; and more autopsy requests from prosecutors, who rely on the evidence to bring stiffer charges for drug dealers linked to deadly overdoses.

Shortcuts have become a band-aid solution.

“In order to manage the caseload, we may perform more limited examinations or an external examination of the body in lieu of a full autopsy,” Hurst said.

Murder cases and suspicious deaths are prioritized, said Hurst, with those autopsies usually performed within 24 to 48 hours. Autopsies are only performed on about a quarter of drug overdose cases.

More frequently these days, pathologists don’t examine bodies at all.

“We do hear from family members sometimes that they are somewhat dismayed that we are not able to take on as many of those cases, as we’d like,” Hurst said.

One family that’s struggled for answers lost a loved one just over a year ago. Jeanette Chumley showed FOX 12 her brother’s death certificate, which says, “Cause of death is pending toxicology and the manner of death is pending investigation.”

“I had a lot of questions; everybody had a lot of questions,” Chumley said.

How exactly the 43-year-old father, brother, and son died was a mystery for his family, who thought Joey Chumley might finally be getting his life on track.

“The hardest part was telling his little 5-year-old girl that her daddy wasn’t coming home,” his sister said.

Chumley told FOX 12 it was no secret her younger brother lived a tough life, riddled with addiction, crime and jail.

“When you have a sibling, who has a 25-year drug problem, you never know when you’re going to get that call, or if you’re going to get that call,” Chumley said.

It was just over a year ago, that her brother was found dead in the Gresham halfway house where he lived. His family thought maybe it was an overdose – but maybe not - as they say Joey had recently been sick, diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and released from the hospital just a few days before he died.

Chumley said a death investigator then ordered toxicology tests and an autopsy for her brother.

“I’m sure a lot of people think this - but I’m thinking CSI – they’ll know in an hour; they’ll know in a couple of days,” Chumley said.

Instead, it would be five months of waiting for those toxicology results.

“We still haven’t gotten the autopsy report and it’s been a year,” Chumley said.

It’s unclear if the family will ever get an autopsy report, or whether one was ever done. Sensitive information and medical records are rarely public record, outside of law enforcement investigations or prosecutions.

Aside from offering families of loved ones answers, Hurst said there’s an entirely different side to pathologist’s work that is now suffering, as well.

Autopsy data is crucial for tracking and monitoring trends and anomalies related to death, health and wellness for the Oregon health authority and CDC.

“The concern is, that if you’re not performing a lot of autopsies, you may be losing some of that information,” Hurst said.

In the state’s toxicology lab, the backlog is similar.

This past January, OSP told FOX 12 there were more than 2,500 pending toxicology requests, a 240% increase from the same timeframe four years ago.

OSP said it typically takes more than 100 days to send out a toxicology report.

It was this past October, five months after her brother’s death, that Jeanette Chumley finally got some answers.

“They ruled it an accident and said it was an acute fentanyl toxicity,” Chumley said.

An overdose of fentanyl - not entirely unexpected - yet information that still offered some closure, that helped the family move forward with how they choose to remember Joey.

“He was so funny - he had a wicked sense of humor,” Chumley said.

The Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division said a bill designed to help them with staffing failed this legislative session. It would’ve allowed them to explore hiring professionals who aren’t physicians, but rather physician assistants or nurse practitioners.

One bright spot, the medical examiner’s office said it was able to secure pay raises for employees, which should help with recruiting staff and retention.

