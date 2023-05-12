Burlington hip-hop artist Conswank releases first solo album

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Low Point Retreat” hit all streaming platforms Friday. It’s the first solo album from Connor Stankevich --also known as Conswank -- who is a part of the local hip-hop group 99 Neighbors.

“I’m just really thankful all y’all are gonna listen and if you are just learning out about me -- hello, how you doing?” Stankevich said.

The 27-year-old Williston native and Rice High School grad grew up working on music in the Burlington area with other local artists and eventually joined 99 Neighbors.

“It just happened from a bunch of friends just wanting to create music together. You know, we were like -- we can all do this individually really dope -- but like what would happen if we came together,” Stankevich said.

With his tattoos and bleached hair, Stankevich has the appearance of a punk rocker more than a hip-hop artist, but his music dives into the emotional ride of life.

Released Friday, “Low Point Retreat” is a nine-song reflective journey that incorporates rhymes over acoustic guitar and jazz beats. “I’m trying to do everything I can to play my part and do my thing to show that I can make good music,” Stankevich said. He says he wants his work to influence and motivate people and that the album is a kind of journal entry from his life. “I’m really thankful that it’s even out in the light today because it’s just a good feeling. Knowing that my personal reflections were able to make it where people can now hear it.”

It’s a peek behind the curtain of achievements, but also his struggles with substance abuse and the work it took to get better. “It’s taken me a while to figure that out and how to get myself together. And I really think the music is one of the main things. I am not doing things that I was doing in years before. I’m not like treating myself the way I was treating myself before and it’s noticeable,” he said.

The album features guest appearances from Vermont-based artists including Maari -- a member of 99 Neighbors -- and North Ave Jax. “It’s really cool to be able to see that this music scene in Burlington is just gaining and gaining,” Stankevich said.

Stankevich will be debuting the album Friday with a live performance at Radio Bean.

