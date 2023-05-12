Colchester teenager arrested for stabbing 19-year-old

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say a 19-year-old was stabbed Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot on College Parkway.

Witnesses led officers to arrest 19-year-old Donovan McSweeney of Colchester, who was hiding behind a nearby building.

He and the victim knew each other. The victim was transported to the hospital, but we don’t know his condition.

McSweeney will be arraigned Friday.

