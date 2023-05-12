Couple arrested for breaking into cars in Saint Albans

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Albans Police are investigating reports that a man and woman were breaking into cars on North Main Street Thursday.

The couple was identified as 42-year-old Nathan Lavallee of Burlington and 47-year-old Patience Frances of Essex Junction.

Police discovered the car the couple was driving was stolen from Burlington Wednesday. They were both arrested. Lavallee is being lodged on existing warrants and Francis was released on several charges.

