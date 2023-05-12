Couple arrested for breaking into cars in Saint Albans

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Albans Police are investigating reports that a man and woman were breaking into cars on North Main Street Thursday.

The couple was identified as 42-year-old Nathan Lavallee of Burlington and 47-year-old Patience Frances of Essex Junction.

Police discovered the car the couple was driving was stolen from Burlington Wednesday. They were both arrested. Lavallee is being lodged on existing warrants and Francis was released on several charges.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington police are investigating a reported shooting at City Hall Park.
2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Bed Bath & Beyond is among three major national chains with outlets in Chittenden County that...
Bankruptcy of national chains and one set to close in Chittenden County
Five adults charged in a brawl at a Vermont middle school basketball game pleaded not guilty in...
5 adults plead not guilty in Alburgh school basketball brawl

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Burlington fire crews knock out flames at homeless encampment
Colchester teenager arrested for stabbing 19-year-old
A lawsuit has been filed against the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and some employees there...
Accusations of sexual harassment , discrimination at Clinton County Sheriff’s office
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
6 Dems threaten to derail budget unless emergency housing money restored