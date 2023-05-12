Experts urge landowners to go beyond the ‘No Mow May’ pollinator movement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve likely seen the signs, or spotted the overgrown lawns -- “No Mow May” is back. But proponents in our region want folks to go one step beyond just overgrown grass and embrace the larger pollinator protection ethos.

Joe Dery and his daughter, Ingrid, study the emerging wildflowers in their Burlington lawn and are all on board the pollinator protection movement embodied in the national “No Mow May” movement.

“We like to see the pollinator activity come up,” Dery said. He says he’s waiting for more of the native flowers critical to pollinator support to take over. “I don’t think they’d have much of a chance after they got knocked all the way back.”

The family is on track to create their own pollinator protection zone and learn along the way, something experts say is an overlooked part of the project.

“It’s going to take a diverse set of approaches to make a dent and to support as many species as we can,” said Desiree Narango with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. “Part of No Mow May is to promote keeping more of these flowers where bees most need them.

Narango says the initiative is important but that a common mistake is folks not getting past the dandelion stage. “Just like we can’t raise our kids on chicken nuggets alone, we can’t raise our bees on dandelions alone,” she said. She urges folks to spend May getting to know their lawns -- what’s growing, what’s missing, and what critters are stopping by -- so they can bring in plants to support their needs. “It’s a wonderful stepping stone for getting people involved. But the next step is to think about what you can do in the future.”

Narango says pollinators become dependent on the pollen you’re offering and need it for longer than just May and that they can even be put in danger when mowing starts in June. She says to think about leaving areas permanently untouched for flowers to bloom or bring in flowers resilient to mowing or human activity. She also says to avoid pesticides or herbicides. “we definitely want to keep our pollinator conservation going on for the rest of the year,” she said.

For the Dery family, that might mean passing on the high grass but letting the native flowers stick the season out.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.