Former head of Upper Valley nonprofit charged with embezzlement

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The former executive director of an Upper Valley nonprofit is now facing federal embezzlement charges.

Kyle Fisher is charged with four counts of embezzlement after he allegedly stole more than $230,000 from LISTEN Community Services.

The federal indictment alleges the illegal money wiring happened in 2021 and ‘22 and he used the money to gamble at the MGM Casino in Massachusetts. It states he made approximately 80 transfers between the Listen accounts and his own.

In a statement to WCAX, Listen executive director Rob McGregor says, “This was a case of abuse of trust and authority. The loss of funds did not undermine LISTEN’s

financial condition or operations... Since these events occurred, we’ve remained focused on meeting the basic human needs of our neighbors.”

Fisher is due to be arraigned in federal court in New Hampshire on May 24.

