Fred Webster’s historical farm treasures to be auctioned

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Fred Webster, a WCAX Super Senior known for his “gift of gab” and barns full of farm machinery from the past, died back in 2021 at the age of 99. On Friday, his family was getting ready to honor the Coventry man’s legacy in a way they know he’d love.

Anyone who knew Fred Webster would say his love for history was undeniable.

“He was a historian. He was a collector. He knew everybody, he was a local celebrity,” said Andrea Webster, Fred’s granddaughter.

We first met Webster and toured his barn museum back in 2011 when he was 90. Then, he was inducted as a Super Senior back in 2013.

Webster was a retired school teacher and driving instructor, but it wasn’t until after retiring that he pursued his passion for collecting historical farm equipment.

“It was important for him to show the evolution of agricultural antique farm equipment. So, that’s what we have here, you know. He’s got everything you can think of. You name it, Grandpa had it,” Andrea said.

The loss of Webster in 2021 hit his family members and the community hard, and one of the biggest questions was what was going to be done with his collection of historic treasures. Now, we know the answer -- the highest bidder.

“We’re gonna have a great big auction here. All the items are going to be up for sale. We’re hoping for an excellent turnout. This is a piece of history right here. A lot of stagecoaches, a lot of wagons, a lot of sleighs, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Blakely Jenkins with Jenkins Auction Service.

As Webster was a huge fan of auctions himself, those in charge of his collection say it’s the perfect way to honor his memory.

“Fred bought a lot of stuff at auction. He wanted to go at auction,” said Bob Blair, who is among those helping organize the event over the coming weekends. He says they don’t know how much it’s all worth, but getting their hands on a collection like Webster’s is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “There’s a lot of local history and a lot of stuff. You’ll see stuff here that you’ll never see again. This particular buggy here was made in Barton -- which is seven or eight miles up the road. It was made in 1880. It’s extremely rare.”

“This is his legacy,” Andrea said. She says they hope to see all of Webster’s pieces go to good homes.

The auction off of webster’s entire collection starts Saturday and will continue over the next few weekends.

