High school students collaborate to foster cross-campus mental health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students are still feeling the effects of the pandemic, months after remote learning ended.

We know the emotional toll it took on many and students aren’t afraid to talk about it. Now there is a cross-campus collaboration focused on students’ mental health.

South Burlington and Rice Memorial may be rivals on the sports field but at an event over the weekend, both schools are playing for the same team.

“After the pandemic, like people still felt isolated,” said South Burlington High School Senior Raphaela Sully.

“There’s so many student-athletes who are struggling,” said Rice Memorial High School Senior Sydney Adrian.

Two high school seniors at two different schools with one goal in mind.

“When I started it, it wasn’t something that was super talked about,” said Adrian.

Support for their peers who have spent more than half of their high school years in a pandemic. Rice High School Senior Sydney Adrian started the school’s first mental health awareness club which became one of the biggest clubs on campus giving students a new outlet to just talk.

“We’ve gotten so much support. We actually helped to make sure that we get a mental health counselor at the school next year,” said Adrian.

Just down the road in South Burlington Raphaela Sully is part of a similar club on their campus. Realizing that many students are having similar discussions, the two clubs joined forces to put on an event in support of local mental health organizations.

“In doing this, we’re trying to like, make the community come together,” said Sully.

“Once the youth say what they’re interested in, adults will follow,” said Gar Smith.

Prevention Counselor at South Burlington Gar Smith says even though the stigma around mental health is ending the conversation is taking on a new meaning for students after COVID.

“In this endemic phase we’re seeing a lot of people that maybe weren’t affected before, but then all that isolation, either with them or their families, we’re seeing a lot of stuff come up where we need more people in schools and communities to offer safe places for people just to talk about how to how to feel better,” said Smith.

Smith said beyond the pandemic, different social pressures can be a lot for students and that they should start by focusing on what they can control like if they’re sleeping well, eating well, and exercising.

Students say conversations in clubs on campus are also helping.

That event Mental Health Awareness Run/Walk will be at SBHS Saturday morning. All the proceeds will be donated to various mental health agencies in Chittenden County.

