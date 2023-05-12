Lake Monsters coming to WYCI!

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are coming to WYCI! Our sister station will broadcast eight Lake Monster Games this Summer, starting with the home opener on May 24th.

The Monsters staff is hard at work over at Centennial, with the start of their third season in the Futures League less than two weeks away. The Monsters are looking to reclaim the FCBL Championship after falling in the finals a year ago.

A number of your favorite Monsters are back this year, including local guys like Georgia’s Colby Brouillette and Wyatt Cameron of Salisbury.

“The viewership between WCAX and WYCI is fantastic, and it allows us to do something that really has never been done before,” said Lake Monsters General Manager C.J. Knudsen. “We’re definitely more than just a team in Chittenden County, now more than ever, we’re Vermont’s team. We’ve got a lot of Vermonters playing for us, which really started in 2021, which is great. And we’ve got players from Chittenden County, Addison County, Franklin County, all over the state. And so it’s exciting to be able to cheer on the home town team.”

Here’s the full schedule of game broadcasts, subject to change:

- May 24th vs Brockton, 6:35 p.m. (Home Opener)

- June 3rd vs Westfield, 6:05 p.m.

- June 6th vs Nashua, 6:35 p.m. (2022 FCBL Championship Series rematch)

- June 27th vs Nashua, 6:35 p.m.

- July 8th vs Westfield, 6:05 p.m.

- July 15th vs Norwich, 6:05 p.m.

- July 18th vs New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

- July 25th Futures League All-Star Game, 6:35 p.m.

- August 4th vs Worcester, 6:35 p.m. (regular season home finale)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.