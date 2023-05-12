Local leader sponsors bill to support organic farmers

PACA
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is meeting with organic farmers about how to protect and support their livelihood.

He’ll be at the Intervale Center Friday to talk about legislative opportunities. This comes as he just introduced the Opportunities in Organic Act.

The bill is designed to help farmers and other agricultural producers transition to organic practices. Welch said organic farming enriches rural economies and supports public health, but is a hard job to get into.

That includes high certification costs and insufficient technical assistance.

