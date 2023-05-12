Police: Man in court after deadly fourth DUI

A Vermont man will be in court Friday, accused of killing a man with his fourth DUI.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Vermont State Police say Thursday night in Sheldon, 45-year-old Jason Combs crashed his pickup truck into motorcyclist 53-year-old Christopher Ryea.

Police say the crash happened just 45 seconds after a trooper tried to pull over Combs for an out taillight.

Combs is accused of speeding away from the trooper, missing a curve, and crossing into the other lane, where Ryea was hit head-on. Combs is then accused of running away, before being arrested.

His potential charges include grossly careless and negligent operation with death resulting; DUI No. 4 and attempting to elude.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

