Navigating Mother’s Day with Alzheimer’s

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother’s Day on Sunday is an opportunity for folks to take time out to celebrate and appreciate their moms. But for families whose mothers are older and with dementia, those celebrations can be bittersweet or even difficult.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has five ways families can do that. They include creating your own Mother’s Day card and reading it aloud; getting her flowers -- they say those come with therapeutic benefits; adapting favorite traditions; ordering out from her favorite restaurant instead of going out; creating new memories that center around what she can do right now; and reminiscing together by going through old photos and explaining who’s in them.

“Don’t ask things like, ‘Don’t you remember?’ or ‘Do you remember who these people are?’ Because if they’re having a memory issue, that could be embarrassing or upsetting to them. So, doing things together and going through those photos together, but explaining to your mother who the people are and what the occasion was -- that can be helpful,” said the foundation’s Chris Schneider.

He says their helpline is available for people who might be trying to navigate the holiday.

