Partnership trains more respiratory therapists for UVM Health Network

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of the University of Vermont Health Network say they’re expanding the state’s only training program for respiratory therapists.

Respiratory therapists care for patients with breathing or cardiopulmonary disorders that come from a variety of conditions and events, like injury or COVID-19. They work in ERs to outpatient clinics.

Hospital leaders say a partnership between the health network and Vermont State University will draw more attention to the career and give up to 25 people a chance to begin training this fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.