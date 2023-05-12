Pets with Potential: Meet Meeka, Biloxi, Banks, Justin, & Machi

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are five feline friends with a lot of love to give.

These cats were part of a rescue from Mississippi back in early February, in which over 170 cats were saved from neglectful conditions at once by the Humane Society of the United States. These five are a part of the second round of cats that the Humane Society of Chittenden County has received from this rescue.

Find out more about these five felines and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

