Pets with Potential: Meet Meeka, Biloxi, Banks, Justin, & Machi

Banks
Banks(Humane Society of Chittenden County)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are five feline friends with a lot of love to give.

These cats were part of a rescue from Mississippi back in early February, in which over 170 cats were saved from neglectful conditions at once by the Humane Society of the United States. These five are a part of the second round of cats that the Humane Society of Chittenden County has received from this rescue.

Find out more about these five felines and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington police are investigating a reported shooting at City Hall Park.
2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park
Williston Police Ofc. Avery Lemnah spends much of her shift cruising for criminals at the big...
Cops face an uphill battle in Vermont’s shoplifting capital
Bed Bath & Beyond is among three major national chains with outlets in Chittenden County that...
Bankruptcy of national chains and one set to close in Chittenden County
An SUV that was floating down the Winooski River was pulled out of the water Wednesday afternoon.
SUV that floated down Winooski River pulled out of water
Jason Combs
Enosburg man to face charges for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Veterans and family members gathered Friday for a rolling tribute to John "Eddie" Sandvil.
Rolling tribute honors Vermont vet who battled PTSD
“Low Point Retreat” hit all streaming platforms Friday. It’s the first solo album from Connor...
Burlington hip-hop artist Conswank releases first solo album
Mother’s Day on Sunday is an opportunity for folks to take time out to celebrate and appreciate...
Navigating Mother’s Day with dementia
File photo
Vt. Senate gives initial nod to election reform bill
Spring skiing at Killington Friday
Spring skiing expected at Killington through Memorial Day