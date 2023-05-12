Rolling tribute honors Vermont vet who battled PTSD

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Veterans Administration estimates around 17 veterans die by suicide each day and some researchers say the number could be even higher than that. Vermonters rode in a funeral procession Friday to honor a veteran who lost his battle with Post-traumatic stress disorder, and to help others who might be struggling.

Veterans and family members gathered Friday in St. Albans for a rolling procession to remember one of their own who died by suicide, but to also let other veterans know that they are not alone.

The 80-mile motorcycle procession was to take John “Eddie” Sandvil to his final resting place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.

“Seeing all these people and veterans and everything else and flags -- it just puts it all together. It’s an awesome sendoff for an awesome, awesome man,” said Army veteran Todd Pratt.

Friends say Sandvil loved fishing, four-wheeling, and teaching. He served more than 30 years in the Army and Air Force and was a commander in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. Back at home, he helped other veterans who were struggling by offering up space on his land in Enosburg for people to stay.

But Sandvil had his own struggles and died by suicide after years of battling PTSD. Jim Sexton, Sandvil’s brother-in-law, says he wants veterans to know help is available. “You are not alone. you are not the only one and there are people that are going to help you. I know it feels dark and black and empty and no way out, but you can get out, and there are people that want to help you,” he said.

Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association joined in the rolling processional. the group’s Jordan Paquette says asking for help is a sign of strength. “We’ve been through things that others will never see and never come across. But coming to show respect to those who have been in the shoes and walked a mile in the boots is so important, and to have people who have come from across the state to show respect for those who have served is so important,” he said.

There are also resources for veterans at Josh’s Place in Colchester. “I really want veterans to know there’s a place for them -- just for them -- at Josh’s Place. There’s a place for you to go and find resources, find help, have a meal, use the gym. The facility is beautiful,” Pratt said.

A place where veterans can support each other like Sandvil did for so many. “He just helped so many people, he cared about people, he wasn’t looking for money, just looking to make your life better,” Sexton said.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or text VT to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line. If you’re a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. Dial 988 then press 1, or text 838-255.

