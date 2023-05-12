Sen. Welch calls for raising the debt ceiling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President Biden’s meeting with top congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling crisis was postponed, which means the country will head into the weekend without the matter resolved.

The United States has never defaulted on its debt, at least not yet.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch said raising the debt ceiling doesn’t allow for more spending but it allows Congress to continue to pay for the spending that has already been approved.

“All responsible people know that default would, for one, jeopardize America’s reputation and threaten the value of the American dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Number two it would delight our Russian and Chinese adversaries who would promote our default as what it is, a sign of internal weakness, economic chaos, and disunity,” said Welch.

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen recently warned that the U.S. could default on its obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress doesn’t find a solution.

