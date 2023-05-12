Sununu joins GOP governors opposing Title IV gender identity protections

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has joined two dozen other GOP governors opposing changes to Title 1V that would expand the meaning of sexual discrimination to include gender identity.

The governors Thursday sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona arguing that Biden administration’s proposed rule could prevent states from enforcing laws dealing with fairness in women’s and girls’ sports.

The proposed rule sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities.

Sununu and the other governors say the rule -- which would deny funding to schools that oppose it -- amounts to federal overreach and prevents schools from ensuring students play on teams consistent with their biological sex.

