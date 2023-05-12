Vt. agencies to drop rabies vaccine amid Chittenden County outbreak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rabies vaccine bait drops have begun in Chittenden County.

The USDA and Vermont Department of Health partnered to address what they call a local wildlife rabies outbreak in the county.

Experts say the bait is sweet-smelling and attracts raccoons and skunks. The bait is dropped by a low-flying helicopter, or placed in residential areas by hand.

Since last March, experts say 28 animals tested positive for rabies in Chittenden County, including 19 raccoons, seven skunks, and two bats.

