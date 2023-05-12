Vt. holds state auction

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Dump trucks, four-wheelers, riding mowers, and more are all up for grabs during a state auction.

The Department of Buildings and General Services hosts its annual sale beginning Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Berlin. It’s an in-person auction that sells off surplus vehicles and miscellaneous parts. The highest bidder can walk away with a plow truck, pick-up truck, paddle boat, or tires.

Organizers say this has become a destination event for people in New England and Quebec looking for a good deal.

