BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! What great weather we have had all this week! But this morning started out a little differently as a few rain showers came through. It didn’t last long, though, and the rest of the day will again feature lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

The weekend is looking good, too! Temperatures will be down a notch on Saturday, but still a bit above normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 68°). More sunshine is on tap for Sunday, for Mother’s Day, but it will be cooler yet. Temperatures will rebound a bit on Monday ahead of an approaching frontal system that will bring more showers on Tuesday.

Then there will be a big, but brief, cool-down for mid-week. Highs will only be in the 50s on Wednesday, with lows in the 30s. There could even be a few snow showers on some of the higher mountaintops by Wednesday morning. It will begin to warm up again towards the end of the week and the weekend.

Take MAX Advantage of the great weather that is coming in for the weekend, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!! -Gary

