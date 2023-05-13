1 dead, 1 injured in possible Brookfield shooting

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death and possible shooting at a home on Vermont Route 14 in Brookfield.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. Friday, a passerby reported a car driving erratically near the intersection of Route 65. The driver appeared to have been shot. While the passerby was helping the man get to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, the man said there was another victim at the home in Brookfield, where he said there’d been a shooting. The resident of that home then also called police to report a dead man outside.

The injured man was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

No one is in custody.

This situation is developing. This article will be updated as we learn more.

