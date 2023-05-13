Bennington police search for 72-year-old man with dementia

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington police are asking for the public’s help to find a 72-year-old man with dementia.

Gary Monroe was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. Friday on murphy road in Bennington.

Monroe is white, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds, with long brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat, and black sneakers.

Police say Monroe has outdoor experience but doesn’t have access to a vehicle or a cell phone. They’re asking people to check any outbuildings such as sheds, garages, or barns, as well as any camera footage.

