Bennington Police searching for missing elderly man

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person.

Gary Monroe, 72, Bennington, was last seen on Friday evening around 4:45 p.m. Police say he was leaving the area of 882 Murphy Road in Bennington on foot with no known direction of travel.

Police say Monroe experiences dementia, but is otherwise in good health. Monroe does not have access to a car or cell phone.

He is described as white, 5-foot 9-inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds, long brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat, and black sneakers.

Bennington Police, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish & Game, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, and Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue are involved in an active search effort in the Murphy Road area today.

If you live on Murphy Road, police are asking you to check any outbuildings, such as sheds, garages, or barns. They are also requesting residents to check camera footage captured around the time Monroe was last seen.

Anyone with information or sees Monroe, call the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.

