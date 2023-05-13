Car crashes into Maplefield’s North Mobil, sending driver to the hospital

SAINT ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - An elderly man is recovering at the hospital Friday after driving into a Maplefield’s convenience store in St. Albans Town.

Emergency crews responded just after 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Swanton Road location.

Officials say the driver smashed into a supporting wall -- shattering glass, which showered over a sit-down area on the other side.

The store is closed to clean up the mess but the gas pumps are open.

