Car crashes into Maplefield’s North Mobil, sending driver to the hospital
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAINT ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - An elderly man is recovering at the hospital Friday after driving into a Maplefield’s convenience store in St. Albans Town.
Emergency crews responded just after 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Swanton Road location.
Officials say the driver smashed into a supporting wall -- shattering glass, which showered over a sit-down area on the other side.
The store is closed to clean up the mess but the gas pumps are open.
