North Star Sports offers advice to protect against e-bike theft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - North Star Sports in Burlington says they’ve seen a rise in e-bike purchases as summer approaches.

This increase of purchased e-bikes often comes with an increase in theft, as their hefty price tag is a big target. “They know they can get a little bit more for it because its a higher dollar item then a 400 dollar hybrid or mountain bike,” says Peter Wagner from North Star Sports about bike thieves.

North Star recommends taking a picture of the bike, writing down the serial number, and registering it with the Burlington Police Department. It’s also recommended to invest in multiple strong bike locks to make sure the bike is safe.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.