Police: Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at armed driver

Police in Las Vegas say a man with a gun was shot and killed by a motorist who was also armed in a possible carjacking. (Source: KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a possible carjacking that turned into a deadly shooting.

KVVU reports that officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white Mercedes-Benz with spray paint on it driving recklessly through a neighborhood near the airport.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly ran away and headed into traffic. The officers lost sight of the suspect but heard two gunshots.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said that is when the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marco Andres Vazquez, began pointing a gun at passing traffic.

Johansson said Vazquez stopped a passing vehicle to possibly carjack them and pointed a gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was also armed and ended up shooting Vazquez, police said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital but ended up dying from his injuries.

Police did not immediately identify the driver involved but said they have been working with them in their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

