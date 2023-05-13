Vermont teen dies after motorcycle crash in Georgia

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teen is dead following a motorcycle crash in the town of Georgia.

Vermont State Police say it happened on Georgia Middle Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night. They say 18 year old Jackson Pappas was going South at a very high rate of speed, lost control, and crashed into a telephone pole. Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

