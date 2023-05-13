What To Do: Saturday, May 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and AO Glass is hosting a Make Your Own Glass Art day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. today. You can make a creative gift for or with your mom at this glass blowing event. There will be a demonstration from one of the AO glass makers, after which you will be taught how to make your own glass flower or heart suncatcher. This is a free event, and walk-ins are welcome.

The Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District is hosting the Missisquoi River Fishing Festival in Enosburgh from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today. People of all ages and levels of fishing experiences are welcome to join the festivities and learn more about fishing. There will be different stations to learn about casting, knot and fly tying, ecology, species ID, and more. There will also be a raffle and food for sale. This event is free to attend.

Hinesburg Nursery School is hosting the 24th Annual Big Truck Day & Children’s Festival in the H.C.S. lower parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. See all the big rigs—from dump trucks, to fire trucks, to tractors and more—and get a chance to take a look inside them. There will also be live music, a BBQ lunch, and a place for crafts. This event has a $5 fee per person or $20 per family.

It’s opening day of the Shelburne Museum for the 2023 season! You can stop by the museum from 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. today and throughout the summer. Check out their new exhibits, including their new “Built from the Earth” Pueblo Pottery exhibit, the pop up inflated sculpture exhibit, and more. The new exhibits will feature locally made art pieces as well as loaned pieces from around the country. The prices of admission vary and can be found on the Shelburne Museum website.

The Church Street Marketplace is celebrating Mother’s Day weekend with a Build-A-Bouquet for Mother’s Day event starting at 11:00 a.m. this morning. 20 participating businesses will be handing out free flowers that you can put together into a bouquet for your mom. There are a limited number of flowers to go around, so it is first come first serve. Flowers will be handed out without a charge.

St. Albans is hosting the 2nd Annual Kingman Fest from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight. Kingman Street will be closed off for this block party, with activities including a Queen tribute concert, face painting, mechanical bull rides, and more. There will also be food and drinks for sale. The event itself is completely free and everyone is welcome.

