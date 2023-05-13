BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Mother’s Day Weekend will continue the bright sunshine, though it will be turning cooler. Saturday will be mostly sunny but breezy. Highs will be in the upper 60s. A few low 70s are possible in southern areas. Mother’s Day will be cooler yet, with highs ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s. If you have outdoor plans, you may want to keep a light jacket handy in the areas that remain in the 50s. Isolated frost isn’t out of the question both Saturday night and Sunday night.

Monday will be dry and warmer. A low pressure and strong cold front will bring showers Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s. Much cooler air will move in Tuesday night, with lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, so stay tuned for the latest updates, as the growing season has begun in some locations. Wednesday will be partly sunny but rather cool, with highs only in the mid 50s. Some frost is expected again Wednesday night.

Temperatures will start to warm up Thursday and Friday, with plenty of sunshine expected. Highs will be in the low 60s Thursday, then get near 70 degrees on Friday.

