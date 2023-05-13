Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Mother’s Day Weekend will continue the quiet weather, but unfortunately, patchy frost is expected tonight in areas outside of the Champlain Valley, with lows in the low 30s in spots. Make sure to cover any tender plants you want to save, or bring them inside. Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny but cool, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated frost may occur Sunday night. Monday will be dry and warmer.

Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday afternoon and night as a strong cold front moves through. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday night will be much colder, with lows in the 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny but deceptively chilly, with highs only in the low 50s expected. A few spots may not even get out of the 40s for highs. Widespread frost and even freezes are expected overnight, so be prepared for that. Temperatures will warm up after that, with another chance for showers by Saturday.

