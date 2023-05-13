Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a great week of weather, we’ve got more on the way heading into Mother’s Day Weekend. A cold front will pass through Friday night with partly cloudy skies, but conditions will remain dry, and bring another round of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. After highs in the upper 70s and low 80s over the past few days. Conditions will be cooler, but seasonable for the weekend.

Saturday will start with mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the low to mid 50s, and expected to warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s through the end of the day. Heading into the second half of the weekend, we’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, but skies look to remain partly to mostly sunny. It will be a little cooler for Mother’s Day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

The work week will start out with some sunshine on Monday. A frontal system will move through on Tuesday and bring the best chance of precipitation for the week ahead. Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. We’ll be back to dry weather for the rest of the week. Look for partly to mostly sunny conditions with temperatures running slightly below normal. Highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

