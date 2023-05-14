Castleton University celebrates 236th commencement

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2023
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University celebrated its 236th commencement Saturday.

More than 3,000 people were in attendance, not including those watching the ceremony live from home.

Castleton interim president, Mike Smith, spoke to grads about the transition from being students, to becoming leaders and mentors and the legacy they will leave for future generations.

This was Castleton’s last commencement ceremony as next year’s graduating class will be under the Vermont State University system.

