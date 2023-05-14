Champlain College hosts 2023 commencement

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College seniors walked across the stage Saturday.

The college celebrated the graduation of more than 600 students at its in-person commencement.

Both on-campus and online undergraduate and graduate students were recognized.

School officials say their goal this year is to stress the importance of being more human in a digital world.

Guest speakers included Dr. Aminata Touré... a Senegalese politician and human rights activist. And JJ Green, an award-winning national security correspondent.

