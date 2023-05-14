Surprise commencement held for St. Michael’s student in Ireland

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a surprise commencement ceremony Saturday for a Saint Michael’s College graduate from Brattleboro that crossed continents.

Lily Friesen was one of two grads who, instead of walking across the stage to graduate with the rest of the class of 2023, are instead in Ireland on the final academic study trip of their undergraduate careers.

Faculty packed their caps and gowns and surprised the students with the impromptu ceremony at their welcome dinner in Ireland, with their families watching via zoom.

The two grads had no idea this was happening.

Saint Michael’s College will celebrate its 116th commencement at the Ross Sports Center Sunday.

