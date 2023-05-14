Surprise commencement held for St. Michael’s student in Ireland

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a surprise commencement ceremony Saturday for a Saint Michael’s College graduate from Brattleboro that crossed continents.

Lily Friesen was one of two grads who, instead of walking across the stage to graduate with the rest of the class of 2023, are instead in Ireland on the final academic study trip of their undergraduate careers.

Faculty packed their caps and gowns and surprised the students with the impromptu ceremony at their welcome dinner in Ireland, with their families watching via zoom.

The two grads had no idea this was happening.

Saint Michael’s College will celebrate its 116th commencement at the Ross Sports Center Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond is among three major national chains with outlets in Chittenden County that...
Bankruptcy of national chains and one set to close in Chittenden County
Jason Combs
Enosburg man to face charges for deadly DUI crash
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
1 dead, 1 injured in possible Brookfield shooting
File Image
Couple arrested for breaking into cars in St. Albans
File image
Colchester teen arrested for stabbing

Latest News

Veterans and family members gathered Friday for a rolling tribute to John "Eddie" Sandvil.
Rolling tribute honors Vermont vet who battled PTSD
Rolling tribute honors Vermont vet who battled PTSD
Champlain College Saturday
Champlain College hosts 2023 commencement
Mike Smith
Castleton University celebrates 236th commencement