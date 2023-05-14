Teen killed in side-by-side crash in NEK

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14 year old has died after crashing a side by side in the Northeast Kingdom.

Police responded to Ingersoll Lane in Barton just before 7:00 p.m. last night to a report of a side by side rollover at a home there. Police determined a 14-year-old girl was driving on private property off of Ingersoll Lane when she lost control, causing the vehicle to turn onto its side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other juvenile passengers had minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookfield shooting death investigation continued Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in possible Brookfield shooting
Dan Dowling
WCAX wishes Dan Dowling sunny days ahead
File photo
Experts urge landowners to go beyond the ‘No Mow May’ pollinator movement
Fred Webster-File photo
Fred Webster’s historical farm treasures to be auctioned
File Photo
Vermont surplus auction this weekend

Latest News

file
Allergy sufferers face worsening symptoms from changing climate
lqm
Allergy sufferers face worsening symptoms from changing climate
lqm
Max Advantage Forecast
Roxham Road closed to migrants seeking asylum into Canada from U.S.
Vt. lawmakers discuss impact of new immigration policies on northern border