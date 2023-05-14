Teen killed in side-by-side crash in NEK

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14 year old has died after crashing a side by side in the Northeast Kingdom.

Police responded to Ingersoll Lane in Barton just before 7:00 p.m. last night to a report of a side by side rollover at a home there. Police determined a 14-year-old girl was driving on private property off of Ingersoll Lane when she lost control, causing the vehicle to turn onto its side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other juvenile passengers had minor, non-life threatening injuries.

