Victims identified in Brookfield shooting

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Massachusetts men have been identified as victims in a Brookfield shooting that left one dead and another injured.

According to police, two men were shot outside a home on Route 14 Friday evening.

On Sunday, police revealed that 27-year-old Juan Sierra of Springfield, Massachusetts had been killed in the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office completed the autopsy Sunday. Officials say the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso.

Sierra’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The man who was wounded in the shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Miguel Fuentes, also from Springfield

While Sierra died, officers say Fuentes was able to drive away before getting assistance and being taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph.

Fuentes is still in the hospital.

Vermont state police say they believe this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

