Vt. lawmakers discuss impact of new immigration policies on northern border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 72 hours after the Biden Administration’s new immigration policies went into effect, members of Vermont’s congressional delegation are raising concerns about it’s impact on the northern border.

Title 42 allowed the U.S. to turn migrants back at the border as a means of protecting public health during the pandemic. It’s impact is being felt at the southern border as thousands of migrants continue to wait, seeking asylum into the U.S.

To the north, border patrol agents in the Swanton sector have encountered more than twenty five hundred people attempting to cross into the country illegally so far this year.

Senator Peter Welch says, with title 42 gone, resources could be stretched thin if numbers increase. “I met with a number of folks in Vermont along the northern border who are helping folks who have crossed the border,” says Welsh, “but if that number of people arriving increases beyond our capacity to provide housing and help, that’s going to stress it and make it tougher.”

In March, leaders in the U.S. and Canada announced the safe third country agreement, which closed the popular unofficial point of entry at Roxham Road in Champlain, New York. States like New York have already begun preparing for an influx of asylum seekers.

