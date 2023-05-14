What To Do: Sunday, May 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Mother’s Day.

It’s Mother’s Day, and the Living Tree Alliance in Moretown is hosting a Mother’s Day on the Farm event for families with young children to come celebrate. You will get to visit the farm animals, decorate flower pots to give to moms and grandmothers, and plant veggies in the garden that will be donated to the local food shelf once harvested. You can register for the event on their website, and donations are appreciated.

The Big Heat Cycling is bringing their Sunday Funday rides to Vermont this morning. Meet them at the Richmond Park & Ride at 8:45 a.m. to start the roughly 20 mile ride at 9: a.m. This is a casual group ride for femme, trans, women, and non-binary folk to enjoy the nice weather together. You can expect a relaxed 10 to 12 mile per hour average speed, and they ask to make sure you are dressed for the weather and bring plenty of water with you. This is a bring your own bike event.

It’s Draft Animal Day at the Billings Farm and Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. See history and tradition come to life in a day packed full of demonstrations and activities showcasing draft horses, steers, and oxen. There will be a draft animal parade, horse drawn wagon rides, and a BBQ food truck throughout the day. There is no bonus charge for this event, just the price of regular museum admission.

It’s the first day of the 2023 season for the Stowe Farmer’s Market! You can head over to Mountain Road in Stowe from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each weekend, today and throughout the summer. Browse the wide selection of produce, meats, cheeses, maple syrup, ice cream, pastries, and more. There will also be woodworking products, pottery, gourmet food, and live music to enjoy. It is completely free to visit the market.

