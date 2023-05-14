BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mother’s Day was a bit cool, but otherwise pleasant with mostly sunny skies. Patchy frost is once again likely outside of the Champlain Valley early Monday morning, with lows in the 30s. A few 20s are expected in spots like Saranac Lake. Monday itself will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

For Tuesday, an unseasonably strong cold front will move through the area. Only showers are expected along that, with thunderstorms not likely. The showers may end as a few mountain snowflakes late in the evening as a chunk of chilly air moves into the region. Lows will drop into the 30s.

Wednesday will be a deceiving day. It will be partly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s. If you have gardens that currently have frost-sensitive plants, you’ll want to take note: widespread frost is likely Wednesday night, with many spots falling into the 20s. A hard freeze is expected in the colder locations, and even the Champlain Valley may get some frost. Be sure to protect tender plants if you want to save them. Thankfully, we warm up Thursday, with a much warmer night Thursday night. Friday will be pleasant with highs in the 70s.

